Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Foggy with rain in spots this morning. We'll dry out for the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected to move in late tonight. Find out when the rain activity will peak and when it will end here.
Dense fog in parts of central Illinois until 9 a.m. this morning. Then showers will begin to move in around 3 p.m. Find out how long the rain will stick around in our latest forecast.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out tonight, rain will make a comeback on Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Models are suggesti…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. P…
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls f…