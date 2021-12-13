 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News