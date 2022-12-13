Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL
