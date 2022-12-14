Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Dry for much of the day, but showers and a few storms will move back in this afternoon with a warm front. More activity expected Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and how warm it will get here.
Foggy with rain in spots this morning. We'll dry out for the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected to move in late tonight. Find out when the rain activity will peak and when it will end here.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out tonight, rain will make a comeback on Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
