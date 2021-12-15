Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Decatur, IL
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
