It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Decatur, IL
