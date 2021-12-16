Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 8:27 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Decatur, IL
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
