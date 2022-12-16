It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Decatur, IL
