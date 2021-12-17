Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening...and becoming windy. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 20 to…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. M…