Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

