Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.