Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.