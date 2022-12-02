Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Decatur, IL
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
