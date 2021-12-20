Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
