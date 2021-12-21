Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on th…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…