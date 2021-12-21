Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.