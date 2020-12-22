 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

