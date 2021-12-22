 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

