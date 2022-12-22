Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Decatur, IL
