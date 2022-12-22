 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

