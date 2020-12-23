 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

