Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

