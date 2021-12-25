 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

