It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Decatur, IL
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
Severe winter weather conditions expected for the Midwest.
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
