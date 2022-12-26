Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.