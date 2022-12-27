It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Decatur, IL
