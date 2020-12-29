 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Decatur, IL

It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

