 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News