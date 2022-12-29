 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

