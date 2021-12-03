 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

