Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

