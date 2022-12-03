Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know here.
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. To…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tu…
Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a c…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…