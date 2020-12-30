Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Decatur, IL

Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.