The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Rain and snow could make for a slow morning commute Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across Central and Southern Illinois.
Are you eagerly awaiting the first snow of the season, or is that something you dread each year? However you feel about the white stuff, here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in Illinois history.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Central and Southern Illinois today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
