 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News