Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
