Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Decatur, IL
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
