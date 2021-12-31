Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Decatur, IL
