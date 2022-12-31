 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

