Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.