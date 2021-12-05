 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

