Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.