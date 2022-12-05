 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

