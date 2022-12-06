Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.