Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.