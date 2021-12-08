 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News