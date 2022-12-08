Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 10:31 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Decatur, IL
