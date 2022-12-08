 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 10:31 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

