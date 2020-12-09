 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

