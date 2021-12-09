Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 1…
For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 23-degree low is for…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Scattered sh…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 m…