Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Decatur, IL
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Just a few showers expected today, but with an area of low pressure working by tomorrow, more rain will be around. See when the best chance of showers is and what temperatures are expected here.
Dense fog in parts of central Illinois until 9 a.m. this morning. Then showers will begin to move in around 3 p.m. Find out how long the rain will stick around in our latest forecast.
Foggy with rain in spots this morning. We'll dry out for the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected to move in late tonight. Find out when the rain activity will peak and when it will end here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It lo…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
