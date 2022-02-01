Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.