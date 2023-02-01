It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Decatur, IL
