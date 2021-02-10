Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.91. 11 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.