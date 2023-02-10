It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Decatur, IL
