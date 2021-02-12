 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 6.21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dangers of falling ice in snowy cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News