It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 6.21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Decatur, IL
