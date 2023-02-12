Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers in spots this morning as a weak cold front finishes moving over the area. Find out what temperatures are expected this afternoon and w…
Rain will start to push back in this afternoon and it looks we'll be covered in showers and thunderstorms tonight. Then very strong winds for …
Thanks to a cold front, temperatures are coming down today and very strong winds are expected. Isolated power outages are possible. Find out w…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…